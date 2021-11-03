18,547 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

