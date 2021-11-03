$194.90 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $194.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $200.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 470,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $760.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

