20,329,235 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Acquired by MWG Management Ltd.

MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,329,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,147,000. Lyell Immunopharma makes up 32.4% of MWG Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MWG Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.37% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,042. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

