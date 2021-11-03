206,785 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

