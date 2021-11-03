235,000 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,277. The company has a market cap of $383.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

