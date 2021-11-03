2,551,201 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,551,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 563,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,980,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

