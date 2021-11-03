$3.36 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report $3.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of ($1.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

