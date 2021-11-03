$3.78 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $216.92 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

