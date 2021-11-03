$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.48 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $154.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.79 million, with estimates ranging from $151.63 million to $212.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 75,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

