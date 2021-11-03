36,015 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.92. 17,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,451. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $70.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

