$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $957.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 137,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

