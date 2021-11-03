$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $62.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

