$647.93 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $647.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.60 million and the highest is $680.40 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

HOG stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

