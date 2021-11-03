$670.75 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $670.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.40 million to $671.10 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

COLD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 1,499,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,827. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

