683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCR. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $8,416,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

