$77.09 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post sales of $77.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $80.60 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $77.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.