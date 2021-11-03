$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $77.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $308.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.