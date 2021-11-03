$87.42 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post sales of $87.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.74 million and the highest is $88.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $370.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.95 million to $374.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter.

DDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,837. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

