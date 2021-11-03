A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.60

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 3636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

