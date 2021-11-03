Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

ACRS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,811. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $991.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

ACRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

