Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.41. 2,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 338,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $985.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.