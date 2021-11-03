Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.