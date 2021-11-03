Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.
ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
