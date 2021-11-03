Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of ATVI traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.