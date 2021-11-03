Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of ATVI traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
