AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Desjardins

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 74,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $299.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

