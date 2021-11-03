ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

ADCT traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADC Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.