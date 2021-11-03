ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) vs. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Head-To-Head Review

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares ADiTx Therapeutics and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADiTx Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 97.63 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -5.09

ADiTx Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ADiTx Therapeutics and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADiTx Therapeutics N/A -189.91% -128.13% Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -50.72% -41.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of ADiTx Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of ADiTx Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADiTx Therapeutics and Aeglea BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADiTx Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.41%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than ADiTx Therapeutics.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics beats ADiTx Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. ADiTx Therapeutics has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.