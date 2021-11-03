Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.63 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and $1.48 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00076857 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,821 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.