ADTRAN, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,731. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADTN. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.