AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.25

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

