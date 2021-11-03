Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

AAVVF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

