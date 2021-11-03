Aecon Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

TSE ARE opened at C$17.57 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

