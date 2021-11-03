Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 833,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

