Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 24th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $189.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

