Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $11.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.58 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.96 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.93 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Affimed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.