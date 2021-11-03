Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Affirm stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

