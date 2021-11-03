agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $24.71 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

