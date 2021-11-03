Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGFY. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agrify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of AGFY opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Agrify during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

