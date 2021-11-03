AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 24,503 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

