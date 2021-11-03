AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AIA Group stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.
AIA Group Company Profile
