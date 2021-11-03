Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,671,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.66 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

