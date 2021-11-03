Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Airgain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,477. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.