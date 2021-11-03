AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GBDC stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,059 shares of company stock worth $239,536. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

