AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,476.64 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.