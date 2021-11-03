AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $465,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

GS opened at $423.85 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.22 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

