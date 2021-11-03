AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

AFRM stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $165.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

