AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $220,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

