Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of AKAM traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. 4,051,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

