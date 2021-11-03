Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $883-908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.73.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 194,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

