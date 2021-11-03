Alan M. Ferguson Purchases 7,102 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($32,661.41).

LON:HBR opened at GBX 355.20 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.53. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

