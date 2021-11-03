Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 8,506 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

SGAM stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

